ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has said that the constitution of Pakistan guarantees equal rights to minorities.

Talking to a delegation of National Commission for Minorities, led by Chela Ram Kewlani, in Islamabad on Tuesday, the president said that the government has been taking measures for socio-economic development of minorities, adding that all out efforts are being made for protection and maintenance of worship places of minorities.

He also said that five per cent quota has been fixed for minorities in government jobs and the students from the minority community are being provided scholarships as well as financial assistance.

He said the youth and women belonging to minority community can obtain loan under Kamyab Jawan Programme for establishing their own businesses.

The President expressed hope that the National Commission for Minorities will continue playing its role for inter-faith harmony and promotion of peace. He emphasized on dialogue for promotion of inter-faith harmony.