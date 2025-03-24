Lahore: Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has declared it essential to pay special attention to the peace and order of Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and to build consensus on national issues.

Speaking at the Punjab Governor House in Lahore, Bilawal Bhutto expressed concern over the situation in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and said that the entire nation and all parties must unite to fight terrorists.

He said that all parties must gather at one place for the country and the nation. If the opposition wants to do politics, it should talk about public issues because now is the time to take collective decisions for the interests of the country.

Bilawal Bhutto further said that we need to pay special attention to Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.