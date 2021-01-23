Irish mega star Conor McGregor will be taking on American Dustin Poirier in the main event of UFC 257 at the Etihad Arena on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi on Sunday morning.

It will be the second time the two fighters will be squaring up inside the Octagon. Their first fight was in 2014 when McGregor had humbled Poirier inside the first round with a TKO finish.

However, Poirier has since become a much improved fighter and notched victories against some of the best fighters in the division, even managing to last almost three rounds against the great Khabib Nurmagomedov.

The UFC 257 card also features another interesting bout, which is between former Bellator champion Michael Chandler – who will be making his UFC debut – and New Zealand’s Dan Hooker, an exciting knockout artist.

It’s understandable if fight fans only want to watch these two fights. The nature of a mixed martial arts event is that you cannot guarantee the time for a particular fight on the card. All that can be had is a rough estimate, which is explained below:

The main card of UFC 257 is to start at 8am Pakistan Time. A typical main card lasts two and a half hours so expect Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier to start somewhere between 10-11am.

To be on the safe side, Geo Super recommends that fight fans tune in at around 9am on Sunday morning to make sure none of the most exciting action is missed.