The most effective way to diminish human suffering and the massive economic costs of conflicts and their aftermath is to prevent conflicts in the first place. Mutual respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, nonaggression, noninterference in each other’s internal affairs, equality and mutual benefit, and peaceful coexistence, have not become outdated, and continue to serve as an effective remedy to avoid international conflicts and maintain world peace. In recent years, many international conflicts have arisen. The conflicts between Russia and Ukraine, and Israel and Palestine, for example, have yet to show signs of reaching any resolution. This is largely because the Western bloc, led by the United States, adheres to the principles of “might makes right”, “survival of the fittest”, and the law of the jungle. The US and its close allies have historically fueled regional disputes to promote their own interests and political influence, attempting to preserve their global hegemony. Since the end of World War II, despite ongoing international disputes, a new world war has been averted largely due to China’s role as one of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council, working in collaboration with like-minded countries to support the stability of the international order. However, to achieve lasting peace for the world, the concerted efforts of other major powers are still needed. In recent years, the US attitude toward the Korean Peninsula question, as well as its actions in regional conflicts such as those between Russia and Ukraine and Israel and Palestine, sought to advance its geopolitical strategy at the expense of regional stability and peace. Once tensions escalate and shots are fired, it may intensify the situation and lead to confrontation, turning the Korean Peninsula into another major conflict zone after the ones between Russia and Ukraine, and Israel and Palestine. In a recent meeting on the Korean Peninsula’s nuclear issue at the UN Security Council, the US attempted to shift the blame for the situation on the Korean Peninsula to China. As China’s Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Geng Shuang pointed out, China has made unremitting efforts to ease the situation on the Korean Peninsula and promote a political resolution, and the US should deeply reflect on its responsibility for the ongoing tensions in the region. Driven by a hegemonic mindset, some Western countries have resorted to imposing economic pressure and sanctions against other countries including China, often disguised with noble terms such as risk reduction and overcapacity, to maintain or promote their competitive edge. However, within these countries, there are also many voices of opposition from the business community and civil society. Therefore, China does not adopt an “us against them” approach but instead seeks to win people over through virtue, hoping to cooperate with more like-minded countries in the Western world. The strong development and growth of American electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla in China is a good example of mutually beneficial economic cooperation between China and the US. Even during the 2019 riots in Hong Kong, when foreign forces interfered in the city’s affairs, which are China’s internal affairs, Beijing responded with maximum tolerance and patience, demonstrating its commitment to the peace principle and minimizing the impact of the event. Armed conflicts mean a devastating loss of civilian life, massive displacement, and violations of human rights and international humanitarian law. There is an increased risk of harm to groups, such as older people, children, women, and people with disabilities as is happening in Gaza. We need to support survivors’ demands for justice and accountability from national authorities and international institutions including the UN and International Criminal Court. Conflict prevention is the foundation of security. It requires a change of deeply ingrained attitudes.