The Shiv Sena on Thursday took a dig at its former ally BJP after Union minister Raosaheb Danve claimed that China and Pakistan were behind the ongoing protests by farmers. Shiv Sena’s Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut said the government should “immediately conduct a surgical strike on China and Pakistan” if there is any such information.

“If a Union Minister has information that China and Pakistan have a hand behind the farmers’ agitation, then, the Defence Minister should immediately conduct a surgical strike on China and Pak. The President, Prime Minister, Home Minister and Chiefs of the Armed Forces should discuss this issue seriously,” Raut, who is also Shiv Sena’s chief spokesperson,

Danve on Wednesday claimed that China and Pakistan were behind the ongoing protests by farmers,Sena spokesperson and former Union minister Arvind Sawant also slammed Danve saying that the BJP leaders are out of their senses because they lost power in Maharashtra. “They don’t know what they are speaking,” the Sena leader told.

While inaugurating a health centre in Maharashtra yesterday, Danve also alleged that Muslims were earlier misled over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC), but as those efforts did not succeed, now farmers were being told that they will face losses due to the new laws.

“The agitation that is going on is not that of farmers. China and Pakistan have a hand behind this. Muslims in this country were incited first. What was said (to them)?

That NRC is coming, CAA is coming and Muslims will have to leave this country in six months. Did a single Muslim leave? “Those efforts didn’t succeed and now farmers are being told that they will face losses. This is the conspiracy of other countries,” Danve said.

The minister, however, did not elaborate on what basis he claimed that the two neighbouring countries are behind the farmers’ protests.

Farmers have been camping in the bitter cold at Delhi’s borders for 15 days now demanding the repeal of the three farm laws. At least seven farmers have died, four in accidents and three of natural causes.