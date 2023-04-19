Despite efforts made by the international animal welfare charity Four Paws, the condition of 17-year-old Noor Jehan the sick elephant continues to worsen, according to a story published on Wednesday.

The zoo administration has also prohibited the access of non-technical workers, including the journalists. On the advice of Four Paws, Karachi Administrator Dr. Syed Saifur Rahman ordered a ban till the elephant’s condition improves.

According to the management, citing Four Paws, the zoo becomes overcrowded due to the non-technical employees, which causes a slowdown in work and the sick creature to get distressed.

Four Paws provided the most recent information on the ailing elephant Noor Jehan and stated that they are still collaborating with the local team and making every effort to lessen her pain.

We are devastated to see that Noor Jehan’s health has not improved, but please know that we are still collaborating with the local team, who are doing everything in their power to lessen her suffering, according to Four Paws.

Thank you all for your continued support and concern for #NoorJehan 🐘 Please know that we are continuing to work with the on-site team who are doing everything possible to ease her suffering 💔 Here's a full update on the situation: https://t.co/oSQbKtwJvx — FOUR PAWS UK (@FourPawsUK) April 18, 2023

Recently, Dr. Rahman assembled a nine-person group to look after Karachi Zoo’s Noor Jehan.

With regard to the elephant’s health and wellbeing, the committee members will offer suggestions and recommendations to the administrator.