New York: Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has said in his address to the United Nations General Assembly that it is not enough to condemn the ongoing atrocities in Gaza, but this brutality must be stopped immediately.

The prime minister started his speech at the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly with a verse from the Quran and strongly condemned the ongoing Israeli brutality and atrocities in Palestine. He said that Israel is engaged in genocide of Palestinians in Gaza.

Shahbaz Sharif said that the Israelis condemn the atrocities and brutality in Gaza, the tragic tragedy of Gaza has shaken humanity, but it is a tragedy that the world powers are silent on it or only limited to the extent of condemnation.

He said that the heart of the Pakistani nation beats with the Palestinians and we will continue to provide diplomatic and aid assistance to Palestine. Shahbaz Sharif said that Palestine should be recognized as a permanent member of the United Nations, the failure to implement the resolutions of the United Nations has exposed the Middle East to more threats and Israel has been given an open license to increase its aggression.

The Prime Minister also condemned the ongoing atrocities in Lebanon by Israel and said that Israel is now bombing Lebanon without provocation.

“In Occupied Kashmir, India continues to violate human rights” The Prime Minister said that the issue of Kashmir is also on the agenda of the Security Council. In Occupied Kashmir, human rights violations are continuing at the hands of India, Kashmiris have adopted Burhan Wani’s struggle.

Shahbaz Sharif said that Kashmiris are continuing their struggle for self-determination and Pakistan will continue to support it. He said that we want to make it clear that we want friendly relations with neighboring countries. In order for India to normalize relations, Article 370, which came into effect on August 5, should be abolished in Kashmir and Kashmiris should be given their right.

“Despite Indian oppression, the people of Kashmir are advancing the ideology of Burhani Wani”.

He said that India is making nefarious attempts to change the population ratio in occupied Kashmir, non-local people are being settled in Kashmir. Despite the Indian oppression, the people of Kashmir are advancing Burhan Wani’s ideology, India’s aggressive ambitions are threatening the peace of the region, unfortunately, India has not responded to Pakistan’s positive proposals.

“If India does any adventure, a full reply will be given” The Prime Minister said that I want to make it clear once again that if India does any kind of adventure, Pakistan will give a strong and brutal response to it.