There have been complaints of social networking website X (formerly Twitter) being down around the world.

According to foreign media, complaints of service down of both the social media micro-blogging website and mobile application surfaced around 11 am.

According to media reports, users visiting X saw ‘WELCOME TO YOUR TIMELINE’ written instead of regular tweets, indicating that there has been a major problem on the social networking site.

According to X-monitoring website Downdetector, about 70,000 complaints were received from around the world about X’s service being affected.

It should be remembered that earlier in March and July of this year, there were complaints about X’s service being affected.