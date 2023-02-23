ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) has received a complaint asking for an investigation into allegations of misconduct and abuse of power against Judge Syed Mazahar All Akbar Naqvi of the Supreme Court.

As Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah made an audio recording of an alleged conversation between Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi and the judge of the highest court public, Mr. Naqvi gained attention. Following the audio leaks, the Pakistan Bar Council declared that it will report Justice Naqvi for prosecution.

The complaint, which was lodged by high court attorney Mian Dawood, alleged that Justice Naqvi had violated the “Code of Conduct for Judges of the Supreme Court published under Clause (8) of Article 209 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.”

He asserted that during his tenure as judge, the judge and members of his family had been proven to have engaged in misconduct and abuse of power in a deliberate criminal manner.

Bar associations make references against SC judge who leaked audio

He takes advantage of his position to help his kids and daughter study overseas and earn money from Zahid Rafique (Owner of Future Holdings ). Here are some specifics: – a. According to dependable sources, Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi has been able to sell property in order to legitimate his black income. He paid only Rs 4.7 million for House No. 375 DHA Phase-2 Gujranwala Cantt., which he later sold for Rs 60 million, according to the accusation.

In light of the aforementioned facts and evidence, it is most humbly requested that a comprehensive independent investigation be conducted against Mr. Judge Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi in accordance with Sub-clause(b)of Clause(5) of Article 209 of the Pakistani Constitution.

Following an investigation into the charges, he urged that Justice Naqvi be removed as a SC justice.