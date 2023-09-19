It is hoped that soon the dollar will come to 240 rupees: Malik Bustan

ISLAMABAD: Editor in Chief Pakistan Group of newspaper and chairman Rozenews SK Niazi While talking in his renowned talk show sachi Baat he said the upcoming elections, the competition will be between PPP and PML-N. The desire for power exists in both parties and an alliance between PPP and PTI is expected

Chairman Forex Exchange Malik Bustan talked in Sachi Baat program he said that earlier, the stocking of wheat used to be of wheat, now dollars have started. The main reason for hoarding is our laws and what is the need for any other business due to the increasing dollar. Due to the lack of dollars, the economy has stagnated at the moment, some people took the dollars out and some kept them at home.Due to the government’s crackdown, the dollar has come out, says Malibustan. It is hoped that soon the dollar will come to 240 rupees, Stopping electricity theft is also a good move and the Mafia has taken the economy hostage said by Chairman Chairman Forex Exchange Malik Bustan.Frequent operations are needed to stop hoarding of dollars and there is still a lot of work to be done to prevent smuggling. There is a dire need for alternative energy provision in the country. After the G20 meeting in India, our eyes should be opened and corruption must be eradicated, corrupt elements must be caught. The dream of development will remain only a dream until the scourge of corruption ends and our sin is that we do not value our rupees. We would be very happy when the rupee is strong and if we don’t use alternative sources of energy, there will be crisis after crisis. We are making electricity cheaper but the cost of fuel is high and the stock exchange is also in the hands of the mafia. The stock market rises and falls with one piece of news, says Malik Bustan