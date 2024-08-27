Karachi, 26 Aug 24: Commodore Muhammad Khalid has been promoted to the rank of Rear Admiral with immediate effect.

Rear Admiral Muhammad Khalid got commission in Operations Branch of Pakistan Navy in 1995. The Flag Officer is a graduate of Pakistan Naval Academy, Karachi and MS Oceanography from USA.

The flag officer has done various professional courses from national and international institutes. He has done Harbour & Coastal Hydrography Course from Italy, Hydrography & Meteorology Advanced Survey Course from UK, Exclusive Economic Zone Protection Officers Course from UK, Pakistan Navy Staff Course from PN War College Lahore, Naval Staff Course from South Africa and National Security and War course from National Defence University Islamabad.

The Admiral has an illustrious naval career covering vast experience of various Command and Staff appointments. His major Command appointments include, Commanding Officer (Dredging Vessel) BEHR KUSHA, Commanding Officer Survey Vessel (SV) BEHR PAIMA and Commandant Pakistan Naval Academy. In recognition of his meritorious service, the Admiral was awarded Sitara-e-Imtiaz (Military).