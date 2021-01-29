ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad police, local administration and Capital Development Authority (CDA) have formed a committee to launch crackdowns against land mafia,

The committee members include Land Collector Kamran Cheema from the local administration and Superintendent Police (SP) Islamabad police Farhat Kazmi.

After constitution of the joint committee, the authorities will take legal actions to retrieve the government land seized by land grabbers.

Yesterday, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Interior and Accountability Mirza Shahzad Akbar had briefed a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan regarding the progress in land grabbing cases. He had also apprised the participants regarding the land grabbing cases against Khokhar brothers, Javed Latif and Daniyal Aziz.

He had said that government land worth billions was recovered by the relevant authorities. It has been decided to retrieve government land from the mafias across the country.

PM Imran Khan had said that the government will not allow those making money through illegal means in the garb of politics and democracy.

The meeting had also discussed the press conference conducted by Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) vice-president Maryam Nawaz in support of Khokhar brothers. Shahzad Akbar had said that the government land worth Rs15 to 20 billion has been retrieved which would be used for the public interest.