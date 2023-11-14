Hyderabad: In a heartfelt celebration embracing the true spirit of Diwali, the Team Committee for the Welfare of Prisoners united Hindu inmates, and prison staff, at the Women’s Prison in Hyderabad. This festive occasion not only brought joy within the prison walls but also highlighted the committee’s commitment to fostering solidarity and inclusivity.

Amidst the vibrant festivities, the committee extended its heartfelt Diwali greetings to the Hindu community within the prison, presenting suits and sweets to share the warmth of the season. The Diwali Cake cutting ceremony became a symbol of unity, transcending religious boundaries and creating moments of shared joy among inmates and prison staff of diverse faiths.

Advocate Danish Ahmed Soomro, a dedicated member of the Committee for the Welfare of Prisoners, emphasized the significance of presenting gifts as a gesture of solidarity, especially during Diwali. This thoughtful initiative aimed to uplift the spirits of Hindu inmates and prison staff, as well as to convey a message of inclusivity and harmony to all religious minorities within the correctional facility.

ASP of this facility Ms Sabica Soomro, expressing deep appreciation, acknowledged the committee’s compassionate endeavor to embrace the diversity present in the Women’s Prison. She specifically commended Justice Nasir Zahid, former Supreme Court Judge and Chairperson of the Committee for the Welfare of Prisoners, for his instrumental role in championing the cause of unity and celebrating cultural diversity within the prison walls.

In the true spirit of Diwali, the Committee for the Welfare of Prisoners reiterates its dedication to promoting a sense of community, compassion, and inclusivity within correctional facilities. This celebration goes beyond cultural festivities, serving as a beacon of hope and unity for all inmates, regardless of their religious affiliations.

The committee remains steadfast in its commitment to fostering a brighter and more humane environment for all, transcending religious and cultural barriers to create a more inclusive correctional community.