Islamabad: Commissioner Rawalpindi, Gulzar Hussain Shah, has expressed his grave concern over the recent spike in coronavirus cases in Rawalpindi and vowed to take strict action against the violators of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

He was chairing a high-level meeting with the assistant and deputy commissioners and other concerned authorities of Rawalpindi district here on Wednesday.

The meeting was attended, among others by a team from National Command and Operation Center (NCOC).

The NCOC team was also briefed about the prevailing situation of pandemics in the city and actions being taken on an urgent basis to control the disease spread. “The situation is lately assuming a dangerous dimension and we need to initiate measures on war footing”, he said.

The commissioner was also briefed about the details of action taken so far which included the sealing of shops, imposition of fines, etc. He was also informed about the total number of lockdowns in Rawalpindi and these numbers of lockdowns were also compared with Islamabad city.

Shah directed for more actions and lockdowns in Rawalpindi City, adding, 200 to 300 areas should be under lockdowns where the positivity ratio is high. He said the pandemic is increased just after Eid ul Adha and it is because of the severe violations of SOPs by the public.

He was told during the meeting, that awareness announcements were being made, SOPs were also being checked on a daily basis. The Commissioner showed un-satisfaction with the implementation of SOPs and actions being taken by the concerned authorities. He directed for more strict actions from today.

“No compromise on violations of SOPs. The shops will be sealed on the spot in case of violation of coronavirus SOPs” he remarked.

Later, the NCOC team along with Assistant Commissioner Rawalpindi also visited various areas of Rawalpindi City including Bani Choke, Commercial market, Murree road, Rabi center, to check compliance of the SOPs.

During the visit, AC City sealed and imposed fines the several shops for not following the orders of NCOC. He informed the shopkeepers that there will be no compromise on SOPs as it is in the interest of people in order to prevent them from epidemic.

AC also assured to implement NCOC directions in every nook and corner of the city.