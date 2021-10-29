Rawalpind: A meeting of the officials of the concerned agencies was held at the Commissioner’s Office Rawalpindi regarding the administrative matters of Rawalpindi Ring Road and the inauguration ceremony on December 25. On behalf of the Punjab government, Authority Member Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Muhammad Amjad told The Patriot that Prime Minister Imran Khan was excited about the Ring Road and Lei project and wanted it completed as soon as possible. The Member Punjab Assembly said that now that the Rawalpindi Division Commissioner Syed Gulzar Hussain has been given the responsibilities of the Director Rawalpindi Development Authority to expedite the completion of projects and avoid traditional delays, the institutional matters have been resolved expeditiously. Are going to. According to sources, besides RDA officials, the meeting was also attended by Deputy Commissioner, Revenue officials and representatives of other concerned agencies. Commissioner Rawalpindi directed the concerned agencies to expedite the work.