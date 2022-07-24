ISLAMABAD: On Saturday, the government established a commission of inquiry to look into the sexual assault claim made by Tayyaba Gul against retired Justice Javed Iqbal, the former head of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The commission was made up of three people, including Rabiya Javeri Agha, chair of the National Commission for Human Rights (NCHR), Anis Haroon, member of the NCHR from Sindh, and Nadeem Ashraf, member of the NCHR from Punjab, according to a notification released by the Cabinet Division.

The commission will look into the complaints of sexual offences made by the complainant, including charges of harassment, assault, outraging and insulting modesty, misbehaviour, misconduct, misuse, and abuse of authority.

The right to a fair trial, personal safety, and judicial process will all be investigated.A person’s guilt or innocence for an offence listed inside the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) 1860 would also be decided by the panel.

The panel will also look into Ms. Tayyaba’s claim that the audio and video that she gave to the authorities were released to the media “for ulterior motive and design.”

The commission will have the same authority as a criminal court under Section 10 of the PPC, according to the announcement. The commission also will make recommendations for action in light of its findings.

The problem was made public after a private TV network published an audio tape from a phone call between Ms. Tayyaba and the previous NAB chairman in July 2020.