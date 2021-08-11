ISLAMABAD: The commercial use of residential houses in the city is still underway but the Capital Development Authority (CDA) is handless. A number of houses have been converted into rest houses, hostels and schools but the CDA is not taking stringent actions on such matters.

Three sectors including I-8, G-9 and G-6 were examined for this purpose and it was found that commercial use of buildings is underway in these sectors but the relevant Authority is not taking any action against such buildings.

The courts had earlier asked CDA to take action against the owners of such buildings but no progress has been observed in this regards. When an owner of a rest house was asked as for how long he has been running his business at his residenc.

He said he has been running this rest house for over 4-and-half year, adding many times CDA asked them through notices to stop this business but they didn’t pay heed to such directions.

This is the sorry state of affairs of our society. Till the time, the institutions do not take such issues seriously, they will remain as it is.