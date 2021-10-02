NUREMBERG: Pakistani veteran comedian Umar Sharif on Saturday has passed away at the age of 66 years after prolonged illness.

The artist, who was on his way to the US for medical treatment to cure multiple diseases, had been hospitalized in Germany after his health condition deteriorated.

The air ambulance had to land in Germany after the health of the legendary comedian deteriorated. Germany had allowed the emergency landing on humanitarian grounds and extended the comedy king and his wife a 15-day visa.

Dr Shahab Tariq, the physician who was to treat Umar Sharif in the US, had said on Friday that the comedy king’s condition had improved. He said the blood pressure of the artist was also normal. “Now doctors in Germany would examine his kidneys to decide whether he needed dialysis,” he said and added, “And only after dialysis will the decision be taken on his departure for the US.”

President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday expressed their deep grief and sorrow over the death of legendary comedian Umer Sharif.

The president and the prime minister, in their separate condolence messages, prayed for the departed soul and grant of courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss.

The president observed that late Sharif had earned distinction in the field of comedy and carved out a place for himself.

The prime minister observed that Umer Sharif was a talented personality who enjoyed a distinct place in acting and comedy. “His services in the relevant field would be remembered for long,” he added.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Saturday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of veteran comedian Umer Sharif. In a tweet, the minister said the actor, who always distributed smiles on the faces of people of all ages, has left for his eternal abode. He said the nation paid the best tribute to its artist talent and proved that they love art and artists. He remarked that Umer Sharif’s name would always be written in golden letters in the encyclopedia of fine arts of Pakistan.