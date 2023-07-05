Islamophobia is a deeply troubling issue that continues to affect millions of people around the world. It is a form of bigotry that targets individuals who follow the Islamic faith, often leading to discrimination, harassment, and even violence. This harmful behavior can be seen in many aspects of our society, from negative media portrayals of Muslims to discriminatory government policies that unfairly target people of Islamic faith. The consequences of Islamophobia can be devastating and far-reaching, affecting not only individuals but entire communities. It is time for us to recognize the harm that Islamophobia causes and work together to combat it.

It is not impossible to differentiate between legitimate speech and wicked behaviour intended to hurt and insult. And it should be evident, particularly to the West, that the second category includes the pollution of the Holy Quran.

It’s not the first time something like this has happened; an Iraqi refugee burned a copy of the Bible outside a mosque in the Swedish capital. Unless Western nations go above and beyond the customary denunciation and establish and implement strong legislation to prevent individuals whose hate-filled narrative against the world’s 1.8 billion Muslims continues to be fuelled by the laziness of governments, it is unlikely to be the last either.

A similar event occurred in Stockholm in January when a far-right politician insulted the Quran in front of the Turkish embassy; nevertheless, the Swedish prime minister only gave him a whack on the knuckles for the “deeply disrespectful” way he put it. The statement that came before this description was, “But what is legal is not necessarily appropriate.”

Perhaps the ‘legality’ of such heinous acts needs to be questioned, and not only in Sweden. Condemnation for the latest incident has been expressed everywhere. The EU has referred to it as “an act of provocation,” asserting that “manifestations of racism, xenophobia, and related intolerance have no place in Europe.” Unfortunately, this statement has not always been supported by the evidence, as several anti-Islamic occurrences in different European nations have shown.

Similar criticism of the most recent incident has come from Sweden, however it has also been noted that this country has a “constitutionally protected right to freedom of assembly, expression, and demonstration.”

The Pope was clearer when he stated that “freedom of speech should never be used as a means to despise others and allowing that is rejected and condemned.” Meanwhile, the 57-member OIC has demanded that international law be followed, “which clearly forbids any advocacy of religious hatred.”

To end Islamophobia, we must first acknowledge that it exists and understand the impact it has on individuals and communities. We must also recognize that Islamophobia is often fueled by ignorance and misinformation, which can be addressed through education and open dialogue. We must work to promote understanding and respect for all people, regardless of their religious beliefs, and create a society that values diversity and inclusivity. By standing together against Islamophobia, we can create a world where everyone feels safe, valued, and accepted, regardless of their religious beliefs.