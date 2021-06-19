Colorful has officially introduced its top-of-the-range iGame GeForce RTX 3090 Kudan graphics card, which it teased last week. The graphics card features a striking look and a high-performance hybrid cooling system. While out-of-box the card features rather moderate clocks, its sophisticated voltage regulator module (VRM) and cooler almost guarantee high overclocking potential with excellent stability. Only 1,000 of such boards will be made, each will be priced at nearly $5,000.

Colorful’s iGame GeForce RTX 3090 Kudan carries Nvidia’s flagship GA102 graphics processor with 10,496 CUDA cores that is paired with 24GB of GDDR6X with a 19.5 GT/s data transfer rate. The board operates at an Nvidia-recommended 1395 MHz/1695 MHz (base/boost) frequencies, but at the push of a button it can push boost clocks all the way to 1860 MHz. The VRM and cooling systems look capable enough of supporting considerably higher clocks but this remains to be seen.

The iGame GeForce RTX 3090 Kudan has three eight-pin auxiliary PCIe power connectors that can deliver up to 450W of power. Colorful rate the graphics card at around 350W to 370W in normal operation, and between 420W to 450W when overclocked. Meanwhile, Colorful officially rates it for up to 500W, which is still a pretty much enormous amount of power for a graphics board.

To cool down the monster, the iGame GeForce RTX 3090 Kudan uses a custom-designed hybrid cooling system. The card itself carries a multi-piece heatsink featuring six 6-mm heat pipes, a water block (which essentially removes heat from the heat pipes that touch the GPU), a backplate with another heatsink, and three 90-mm fans. Colorful says that the air cooling system is powerful enough to work even without its liquid cooling addition.