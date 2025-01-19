Karachi: The intensity of cold has increased in the city due to the cold winds from Balochistan. The minimum temperature on Sunday was recorded 4.3 degrees Celsius lower than the previous day. The mercury may reach single digits (9 degrees) on Monday while strong winds may blow on Tuesday. The intensity of cold is likely to increase further from January 24.

The weak western circulation that entered Balochistan a few days ago and the new powerful western system that entered on Saturday night have led to the cold winds blowing in the city on Sunday morning.

The minimum temperature in the morning was recorded at 10.2 degrees Celsius, down 4.3 degrees from the previous day. Due to the cold winds, the intensity of cold was felt more than the actual temperature. Due to fog on Sunday morning, the visibility decreased from 6 kilometers to two and a half kilometers.

According to the forecast of the Meteorological Department Early Warning Center, the minimum mercury may again record 9 degrees in the single digits on Monday, while northeasterly/easterly winds are expected to blow in the city for the next several days, during which the weather is likely to remain dry/cool at night.

On Tuesday, stronger than normal winds may blow in the city and the maximum wind speed may exceed 40 kmph. Due to strong winds, the overall temperature of the city (morning and evening) is likely to drop.

The weather in other districts of the province will be cold, while Tharparkar, Larkana and Umerkot may remain extremely cold. Fog and visibility are likely to be affected in the upper and central districts in the morning.

It should be noted that the Meteorological Department has predicted that the cold will increase in the city from January 24 under the influence of the new western circulation that entered Pakistan via Balochistan yesterday.