KARACHI: Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Saturday predicted a new spell of cold weather in Karachi from Monday, which could break the seven-year-record of lowest temperature in the city.

According to the Met Office, a new system of rainfall has entered North Balochistan areas which will lead to rain and snowfall in these areas from Monday. “Quetta, Zhob, Ziarat and Barkhan areas will witness downpour while snowfall will also be recorded in mountainous regions,” the PMD said.

The chilling Quetta winds will move towards Karachi from Monday, breaking a seven-year-old record of the lowest temperature in the city. “These winds will continue to hit Karachi until Wednesday, lowering the city’s temperature to a single digit,” it said.

The PMD said that the city could witness gusty winds of upto 40 kilometers per hour. It said that currently, the winds from South West are blowing into the city at 11 kilometers per hour with minimum temperature at 20 C and maximum at 27 C.

Meanwhile, temperatures in Gilgit Baltistan and other mountainous regions in the country have already been lowered below the freezing point. Skardu recorded a temperature of -9, Astur -8, Parachinar -5, Kalam -5.

The GB and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) regions will continue to witness rain and snowfall for the next couple of days.