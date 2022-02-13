LAHORE: Col Asif Mehdi of Lahore Garrison won the seniors amateur title of the fourth Chairman Wapda Golf Championship here at Lahore Gymkhana on Saturday.

Shafiq Bhatti (164) of Defence Raya came third.

At the end of the 36 holes contest earmarked for senior amateurs, Col Asif ended up with an aggregate of 161 (82+79) while his clubmate Tariq Mehmood had the same aggregate (77+84). As per rules, the winner is the one who has the better score on the last eighteen holes.

Meanwhile, Parkha Ijaz of Defence Raya with a two-round score of gross 154 (78 and 76) won the lady’s title. Ghazala Yasmin (156) was second while Suneyah Osama (163) was third.

They are followed by Danish Javed (148), Ahmed Zafar Hayat (149), Nouman Ilyas (150), Ahmed Sultan Kiyani (151), Hussain Hamid (153) and Wajahat Ali Khan (154).

In the amateur section, just one error on the part of first-round leader Danish Javed and he finds himself placed fourth now.

Lahore Gymkhana’s Qasim Ali Khan is now in the driving seat after a refreshing round of gross 72 on Saturday and that added to his first-round score of 74 placed him right in front as the championship reels into the final 18-hole round due to play on Sunday.

Salman Jehangir (147) is placed one stroke behind the leader and Ahmed Jibran is also placed at the same score.