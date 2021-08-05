DIR LOWER: Armed robbers looted a bus carrying students here on Thursday and escaped the scene, police said. According to details, a coaster carrying students from Punjab and Sindh to Kumrat valley was stopped by a group of armed robbers at Chitral GT Road in Lower Dir. The robbers snatched mobile phones, cash and other valuables from the students and escaped the scene. The police after registering a case into the incident have constituted and investigation which was investigating into the incident.