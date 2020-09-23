COAS witnesses demonstration of Battle Tank

RAWALPINDI : Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday visited the Field Firing Ranges near Jhelum to witness the demonstration of the state of the art Chinese origin third-generation Main Battle Tank VT-4. According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), this potent war-fighting machine will be employed in an offensive role by strike formations after induction. The Tank VT-4 is compatible with any modern tank in the world integrating advanced armour protection, maneuverability, firepower capabilities, and state of the art technology. Interacting with the officers and men, the COAS expressed satisfaction over demonstrated performance of Tank VT-4, another addition to inventory of Armoured Corps after recent induction of indigenously produced Al-Khalid-1 Tank, adding that it has further strengthened Pakistan s overall defence capability to thwart enemy designs. The COAS said that Pakistan Army is alive to emerging challenges and regional threats. He said, “We are completely focused towards internal and external challenges to defence of Country and prepared with matching response against all threats to sovereignty, security and territorial integrity of Pakistan.” The Army Chief lauded troops for professionalism, operational readiness and highest training standards to meet challenges of modern day battlefield requirements. Earlier, the Corps Commander Mangla Lieutenant General Shaheen Mazher Mehmood received COAS at Tilla Field Firing Ranges. NNI