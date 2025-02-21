RAWALPINDI : Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Asim Munir held a field visit to Warminster and Larkhill Garrisons on the invitation of Chief of the General Staff of the British Army Gen Roland Walker. The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the COAS was briefed on the modernisation plan of British Army and Deep Recce Strike Brigade.

Niche technologies including AI and uncrewed systems were also showcased by the British Army during the visit.Earlier this week, COAS Asim Munir received a warm and dignified welcome on the inaugural day of his official visit to the United Kingdom, where he will participate in the 7th Regional Stabilization Conference at the esteemed Royal Military Academy of Sandhurst.

The welcome, including a ceremonial Guard of Honour, was presented at the historic Royal Horse Guards Parade Ground, presented by an impeccably turned-out contingent. COAS Munir will deliver the keynote address on “The Emerging World Order and Pakistan’s Future Outlook”.