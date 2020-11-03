RAWALPINDI : Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday visited Headquarters of Frontier Works Organization in Rawalpindi. According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), he was given a detailed briefing on development projects undertaken by FWO. The Army Chief expressed satisfaction over the progress and directed to ensure timely completion of projects of national importance.

He appreciated the public-private partnership initiatives and said that private sector must be supported in greater national interest. He also appreciated organisation’s capacity building efforts for mega projects. Earlier, on arrival, General Bajwa was received by Lieutenant General Moazzam Ejaz, Engineer-in-Chief and Major General Kamal Azfar, Director General of Frontier Works Organization. NNI