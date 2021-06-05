Gen McKenzie acknowledges Pakistan’s commendable efforts in fight against terrorism and ensuring regional stability

General Kenneth F McKenzie Jr, the commander of United States Central Command (CENTCOM), called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ in Rawalpindi on Friday, the military said.

Matters of mutual interest, regional security situation with particular reference to ongoing Afghanistan reconciliation process were discussed during the meeting, military’s media wing, the ISPR, said in a statement.

Both expressed unanimity of views on importance of political resolution of the ongoing Afghan situation. The COAS said that Pakistan is committed to efforts for peace in Afghanistan as it is important for peace in Pakistan.

The visiting dignitary acknowledged Pakistan’s commendable efforts in the fight against terrorism and ensuring regional stability.

The meeting took place hours after Russian Presidential Envoy for Afghanistan Ambassador Zamir Kabulov called on the army chief in Rawalpindi.

According to ISPR, the officials discussed matters of mutual interest, regional security, particularly developments in the Afghan peace process during the meeting.

The COAS told the envoy that peace in both the countries was in the greater interest of the region.

The visiting dignitary appreciated the positive role being played by Pakistan for the Afghan peace process and expressed that, “Pak-Russia relations will continue to prosper manifolds.”

The development comes a day after Prime Minister Imran Khan reiterated his conviction that there is no military solution to the conflict in Afghanistan and that a negotiated political settlement is the only way forward.

He expressed these views during a meeting with Ahmad Wali Massoud, Head of Massoud Foundation, Afghanistan, who called on him in Islamabad on Thursday.

Pakistan has a key role in brokering and facilitating the peace process, and has been emphasising that there is no military solution to the lingering war in Afghanistan.