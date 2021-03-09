The visiting dignitary acknowledged Pakistan’s continuous efforts for peace and stability in the region

Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday discussed the Afghan peace process, security and defence cooperation and the evolving global geo-strategic environment of the region with United Kingdom’s Chief of the Defence Staff (CDS) General Sir Nicholas Patrick Carter.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), General Carter called on General Bajwa at the General Headquarters (GHQ) today to discuss matters of mutual interset.

The visiting dignitary acknowledged Pakistan’s continuous efforts for peace and stability in the region and pledged to further enhance bilateral relations between both countries, the ISPR added.

Earlier on March 8, it was reported that US special envoy for Afghanistan shared with Pakistan the new strategy of the Biden administration, seeking national elections under the transitional Afghan government, officials said on Monday.

The contours of the new strategy were on top of the agenda when Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad held talks with Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi.

Khalilzad was accompanied by General Austin Miller, commander of the US forces in Afghanistan, and other officials while General Qamar was assisted by DG Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Lt Gen Faiz Hameed, Pakistan special envoy on Afghanistan Muhammad Sadiq and PM Special Assistant on National Security Dr Moeed Yusuf.

Khalilzad’s visit, first under the Biden administration, came against the backdrop of desperate attempts by the US to seek a political end to the war in Afghanistan. Khalilzad flew from Doha where he held talks with the Afghan Taliban.

Earlier, he was in Kabul where he shared the road map developed by the Biden administration to advance the peace process.

Similarly, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinkin wrote a letter to Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, outlining a four-point plan for the Afghan endgame. The plan includes a UN sponsored meeting of foreign ministers of Pakistan, Iran, Russia, US, China and India to adopt a ‘unified approach” on Afghanistan.

The Afghan government was given specific proposals envisaging a new inclusive government leading to comprehensive ceasefire.

In Rawalpindi, Khalilzad, as per official sources, briefed the Pakistani side about the new proposals.

The statement issued by the military’s media wing, however, provided little insight into the meeting. “Matters of mutual interest, regional security and the ongoing Afghanistan reconciliation process were discussed…. The visiting dignitary greatly appreciated Pakistan’s role in the ongoing peace process,” read the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) official handout.