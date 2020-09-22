COAS told opposition not to drag Army into politics: Sheikh Rashid

ISLAMABAD : Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has said that during a meeting with parliamentarians a few days ago, Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa made it clear to the opposition that the Army should not be dragged into politics. Speaking exclusively to a private television channel, the Federal Minister for Railways said that in a meeting held last week, General Qamar Javed Bajwa clearly told the opposition that the Army has nothing to do with appointment of Chairman NAB or the Chief Election Commissioner, it is purely a political matter. Sheikh Rashid said that COAS told Asad-ur-Rehman, son of Maulana Fazal ur Rehman, that on one hand they are against the legitimacy of the assembly but on the other, his father was the presidential candidate from the same Assembly. Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said that during the meeting, the Army Chief said the Army should not be dragged into every matter. Army is bound to support the elected government and when it calls for help, the Army assists. Sheikh Rashid said that during the All Parties Conference (APC), Maulana Fazal ur Rehman stressed on tendering resignations, to the point where Bilawal said that we should submit our resignations to Nawaz Sharif. If they had resigned on the same day, the situation would have been different, but now they will only do lip service. The Federal Minister for Railways said that Nawaz Sharif’s speech targeted the state’s institutions even though his own politics started in the nursery of Zia-ul-Haq. Nawaz has decided his course while sitting in London, now it is up to Shehbaz Sharif to decide what he wants to do. Continuing, he said, “I don’t think Shahbaz Sharif knew what Nawaz Sharif would say during the APC.” Nawaz has burned all his boats and given Indian media their lead-story. Sheikh Rashid said that Nawaz Sharif has closed the chapter of his politics by challenging the institutions. His speech will sink Shehbaz Sharif’s boat and cause rifts inside PML-N, he added. NNI