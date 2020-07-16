COAS offers full assistance to Italy in dealing with Covid-19

RAWALPINDI : Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa has offered all possible cooperation and assistance to Italy in dealing with the coronavirus pandemic. According to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa met with Italian Ambassador to Pakistan Andreas Ferrarese at General Headquarters Rawalpindi Thursday. During the meeting, issues of mutual interest, regional security and promotion of mutual cooperation were discussed. The Army Chief offered all possible assistance to the Italian Ambassador in tackling the coronavirus outbreak in Italy. Italian Ambassador Andreas Ferrarese praised Pakistan’s role in promoting peace and stability in the region and also appreciated it’s medical assistance.