Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa aired his concerns over building stronger relations between Pakistan and United States and further said will boost further under Joe Biden administration, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Friday.

Moreover, he made the remarks in a meeting with Acting US Charged Affairs to Pakistan, who called on him in Rawalpindi. Matters of mutual interest including regional security situation were discussed during the meeting.

COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa expressed the hope that Pak-US relation will further strengthen under the new US administration, ISPR statement said.

The acting US Charged Affairs appreciated role of Pakistan in Afghan peace process and said that the United States will keep providing its support for the peace continuation in Afghanistan.