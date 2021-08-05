RAWALPINDI; Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed has said that the Kashmir dispute should be resolved as per UN resolutions, adding that lasting peace in the region is not possible without resolving the dispute as per the aspirations of Kashmiris. In his two tweets on the completion of two years of the revocation of Article 370 by India, which had granted a special status to the state of Jammu and Kashmir, he said that resolution of the Kashmir dispute was a must for lasting peace in the region. Army Chief General Qamar Javed has said that the worst state repression and the inhumane military siege continues in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K), serious violations of human rights and international law are taking place in Occupied Kashmir while efforts are being made to change the geographical and population ratio. The situation poses a serious threat to the security of the region, COAS Bajwa said and added that Kashmir dispute should be resolved under UN resolutions. It may be recalled that 2 years have passed since the Indian curfew in occupied Jammu and Kashmir. On this occasion, Kashmir Exploitation Day is being observed all over the world including Pakistan.