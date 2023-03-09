RAWALPINDI: During a trip to Gwadar on Thursday, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir emphasised the socioeconomic progress in Balochistan.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), he received a briefing on the current security situation, the operational readiness of the Formation for the protection of the CPEC, and measures to ensure a secure and tranquil environment.

The Army Commander commended everyone for their efforts and urged them to keep up their professional commitment to the welfare of the Baloch people. He spoke with prominent residents, elected officials, and individuals from various backgrounds.

During their conversation, COAS emphasised that the determination of the Baloch people and the Military Forces to uphold peace and prosperity cannot be shaken by a small number of misguided individuals. He placed a lot of attention on the region’s socioeconomic growth.

In the meantime, he unveiled welfare initiatives for livelihood, fisheries, water, health, sports, and solar system installation.