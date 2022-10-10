Along with the presidents of Egypt and Norway, Shehbaz Sharif, the prime minister of Pakistan, will co-chair the 27th UN Conference of Parties on Climate Change (COP-27).

According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister House, the premier was chosen for this honour out of 195 nations, and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi also invited PM Shehbaz to serve as co-chair of the COP-27 summit.

PM Shehbaz has brought up the matter following the extensive destruction brought on by the terrible floods in Pakistan on a number of international forums, including the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

The premier expressed his gratitude that the world is recognising the seriousness of the climate crisis that poses a threat to our culture and prosperity, saying that he was “humbled by the invitation to co-chair the COP27 roundtable in Egypt next month.”

“In order to tackle climate change, we must translate this realisation into practical action,” A tweet from PM ShehbazAt the COP27 climate talks taking place in Egypt in November, almost 90 heads of state have confirmed their attendance. During the opening sessions, they will discuss topics like the energy transition and food security.

The UN climate negotiations will be held in Sharm el-Sheikh, an Egyptian resort on the Red Sea, from November 6 to 18, with Egypt taking over from Britain as host country.

PM Shehbaz is anticipated to meet privately with heads of state and international financial institutions from around the world.

The development of green hydrogen, water and food security, accomplishing a just energy transition toward renewables, and vulnerable communities are some of the topics for the leaders’ roundtables that will take place on November 7-8.