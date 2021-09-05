KARACHI: Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah will appear before an accountability court hearing a NAB reference over Nooriabad power plant.

According to sources, the chief minister along with Administrator Karachi Murtaza Wahab would leave for Islamabad today to appear before an accountability court on Monday.

An indictment in the Nooriabad power plant reference case has been delayed twice owing to the absence of the suspects and Monday’s hearing would see an indictment in the case.

In the last hearing, Accountability Judge Asghar Ali heard the reference filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and expressed resentment over the non-appearance of the accused.

The court ordered to ensure their presence in the next hearing, else arrest warrants would be issued.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah is facing charges of misusing the power in the disbursement of funds for energy-related projects in Sindh, according to the reference filed by NAB.

It stated that public funds worth billions have been embezzled for Nooriabad Power Company and Sindh Transmission and Dispatch Company. Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah and Abdul Ghani Majeed are among 17 persons who are nominated in the corruption reference by the anti-graft watchdog.

In October last year, it emerged that Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah and over 12 provincial cabinet members are on the radar of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) under corruption charges in separate cases.