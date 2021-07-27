KARACHI: Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah has directed the authorities in Karachi to impose a complete ban on movement in the city after 6:00 pm as the COVID positivity ratio has jumped over 26 percent in the metropoli.

“I want a complete restriction on movement in Karachi after 6pm,” the chief minister directed the Inspector General of Police (IG) Sindh and commissioner Karachi during a meeting of the COVID task force also attended by provincial government officials, ministers, Rangers, and other concerned authorities.

He further directed to curtail any unnecessary movements in the city. “It has come to my knowledge that tuition centres are being operated currently,” he said and directed for their immediate closure.

The chief minister said that he would review the COVID situation on Friday and warned of more stringent measures if the situation does not improve.

The chief minister also formed a ministerial committee comprising Nasir Hussain Shah, Murtaza Wahab, and Owais Qadir Shah to meet concerned stakeholders in the city and convey the recent COVID situation.

“The committee will meet political stakeholders as there should be no politics on COVID situation,” he said.

The government of Sindh has required vaccination certificates from everyone visiting Sabzi Mandi (vegetable markets) as Karachi’s coronavirus infectivity rate spikes to 26 per cent. The provincial minister for agriculture Muhammad Ismail Rahoo has announced that no businessmen, visitors, commission agents, traders or employees will be allowed inside the vegetable and fruit markets without their vaccination certificates and masks