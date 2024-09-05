Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz on Thursday officially inaugurated the school nutrition programme.

While addressing the inauguration ceremony of school nutrition programme in DG Khan, Chief Minister Punjab Maryam said that no matter how far DG Khan is from Lahore, ‘I am not far from you, I think for all of you children like a mother thinks, these children are VIPs for me’.

Maryam Nawaz said: “I thought that the children of DG Khan did not know me, but all these children already know me. I cannot tell you the love I got from the children today”.

‘We have introduced a free milk program for children up to class 5,’ she stated.