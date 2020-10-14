KARACHI : Chief Minister of Sindh Murad Ali Shah on Wednesday has appeared before National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in connection with Roshan Sindh Program inquiry. According to details, a four-member team of the anti-graft watchdog has also interrogated the CM about sugar subsidy case and wheat crisis.

NAB has claimed that several companies won contracts worth billions of rupees for the Roshan Sindh project by paying bribes. The inquiry into this scandal is among others taking place as part of the fake accounts case investigation. NNI