LAHORE : Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has ordered a comprehensive crackdown to curb inflation across the province.During a special meeting attended via video link by all commissioners and deputy commissioners, CM Maryam Nawaz directed authorities to launch an effective campaign against price gouging.

She ordered the Punjab Chief Secretary to personally oversee the anti-inflation drive and mandated daily reports on food prices and quality.

The Punjab Food Authority was directed to ensure the quality of food items, while deputy and assistant commissioners were instructed to monitor bread and flour prices closely.CM Maryam Nawaz stressed that fruit and vegetable prices must be strictly regulated during Ramazan, warning that legal action would be taken against profiteers.

She also assured that quality essential goods would be provided at lower prices in special Ramazan bazaars and reiterated that she personally monitors food prices multiple times a day via the dashboard. She warned that no negligence in the anti-inflation campaign would be tolerated during the holy month.