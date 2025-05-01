LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Friday ordered a complete ban on drone coverage of Muharram gatherings and processions and said that legal action would be taken against violators.Highlighting the government’s measures for maintaining law and order during Muharram, she said that the Punjab government has made extraordinary arrangements to ensure peace and security during the month.

She warned that strict action would be taken against those spreading sectarianism and hatred on social media.”We are both aware of every tactic of the enemy and remain united,” Chief Minister Maryam stated.

She also extended greetings to the Muslim Ummah on the beginning of new Islamic year 1447 AH, praying that the “new Hijri year may bring peace, security, progress, and prosperity for Pakistan, the Islamic world, and the entire globe.”In her message, the chief minister said, “My prayer is that the new Islamic year becomes a symbol of unity, harmony, and brotherhood for the Muslim Ummah. May Allah make the new Hijri year 1447 AH a year of development, prosperity, and peace for Pakistan. May it bring comfort, joy, and blessings to all of humanity.”

She added that “Muharram reminds us of the great sacrifice of the Prophet’s grandson, Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA). His message gives strength to the oppressed in every era and challenges the oppressor.”She appealed to the public to avoid conflicts and sectarianism during the sacred month of Muharram and to promote tolerance, compassion, and brotherhood.