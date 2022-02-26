LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Friday laid the foundation stone of the Sagian Road Sharqpur Road rehabilitation project to be completed with a cost of Rs4.32 billion.

Addressing a ceremony, the CM said some elements were trying to disrupt the development journey. “Our opponents do not like the development of the province and the wellbeing of the people.”

He was of the view that negative politics was being employed to stop development projects in the country. “We do not believe in negative politics as the government has always practiced clean politics and would continue to serve the people under the leadership of PM Imran Khan,” he said.

The CM announced the construction of a flyover in Shahdara, adding that the Shahdara flyover project would be started this year. He announced upgrading Government Associate College for Boys Sharqpur as a postgraduate college and announced naming Government Associate College for Boys Sharqpur after Mian Sher Rabbani.

He further announced the launch of an elevated expressway project and said that the expressway from Gulberg to Motorway would be constructed at a cost of Rs60 billion to ease traffic flow in the city. The CM regretted that the previous government left behind a plethora of incomplete projects and dishonored cheques of Rs56 billion. “More development works were being done now than in the previous government,” he added and pointed out that the largest development budget has been given by the PTI government.

The CM said the journey of development and prosperity has started in every district and he was visiting every district to review the pace of work. Buzdar declared that the Ravi River Urban Development Project and Central Business District are game-changer projects as the new city will be developed at par with the international standards.