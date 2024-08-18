Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has removed his focal person MNA Junaid Akbar Khan.

MNA Junaid was the focal person of the CM for the members of National Assembly elected from KP. The reason for his removal is unknown.

According to a circular from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, MNA Shahid Ahmad Khan has been appointed new focal person for the chief minister.

MNA Shahid, elected from Karak NA-38, will coordinate with MNAs of KP for the provincial government and the CM.

Earlier, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Minister for Communication and Works Shakeel Ahmed had resigned from his post following differences with the chief minister.