Peshawar: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur has said that it was necessary to open the Torkham border before Eid-ul-Fitr and this success was achieved only due to collective efforts.

According to Express News, the members of the Jirga formed for negotiations with Afghanistan regarding the opening of the Torkham border met the Chief Minister and thanked Ali Amin Gandapur for the serious steps and timely efforts to open the border.

The Jirga members said that due to the closure of the border, business, industry and the common people were facing immense problems, while the business community was also facing severe difficulties, realizing which the Chief Minister made efforts at all relevant forums to open the border. All the business people are very grateful to the Chief Minister for his timely and fruitful efforts.

The members said that Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur played a leading and effective role in resolving this issue. Due to the closure of the border for 25 days, 12,000 freight vehicles were parked on both sides, which affected the business of thousands of people.

Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur said that the efforts of the Jirga to open the border are commendable. The closure of the Torkham border during the month of Ramadan was causing difficulties for businessmen and common people on both sides.

He said that due to the closure of the border, not only businessmen but also the government treasury was suffering losses of billions of rupees. In view of Eid-ul-Fitr, the opening of the Torkham border was very important.

Ali Amin Gandapur said that the success of the opening of the Torkham border was possible as a result of collective efforts, and in the future too, efforts will be made together to solve such problems.