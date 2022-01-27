PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan on Thursday strongly condemned the terrorist attack at the oil well of the private exploration company in the Gurguri area of district Karak.

In a statement, Chief Minister expressed grief and sorrow over the killing of a security guard in the attack and conveyed his heartfelt sympathy and condolence to the family of the martyred.



He also directed police to take timely steps to ensure the safe recovery of the abducted supervisor of the company.



“Elements involved in the incident are enemies of development, country, and the nation”, he said.



He also directed police to further improve the security of oil exploration companies across the province, adding effective measures should be taken to prevent such incidents in the future.