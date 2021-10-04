LAHORE: At last, after three years Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government in Punjab has admitted the utility of former Punjab chief minister Shehbaz Sharif’s ‘Elevated Expressway’ project for Lahore.

The party, after taking office in 2018, had termed the project ‘costly’. And now when after delaying the project for three years, its cost has risen from Rs24 billion to Rs46 billion, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has approved it and ordered its inclusion in the financial year (FY), 2021-22.

The expressway, which was to connect Gulberg to Motorway-II, had been conceived by the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) in 2016, and was to pass through Canal Road, Jail Road, Ferozepur Road, Multan Road and Bund Road.

Six inlets and outlets were to be built at 11-KM long road.

The LDA had even spent Rs5 billion for the acquisition of over 700 kanals of land for the project.

Punjab chief minister had approved it as early as in 2020 but no progress could be made due to the paucity of funds.

However, in 2021 the CM has ordered its inclusion in the ongoing financial year.