LAHORE : Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar chaired a meeting on Thursday and inspected measures for promotion of higher education in the province along with future plans.

The chief minister directed to take effective and integrated steps for higher education and ensured provision of all resources.

Usman Buzdar vowed to empower the youth by giving quality education. The Punjab CM said his government is making universities in underdeveloped areas and will improve the standards of already existing ones. Further steps will be taken after consulting with the HEC. Sardar Usman Buzdar said an effective mechanism will be created to cope with all challenges. NNI