Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar inaugurated the development work of F-block of journalist colony on Monday and announced to solve the problems of the media community on a priority basis.

Addressing the ceremony, the CM said the citizens of Lahore demonstrated a socially responsible behaviour on Sunday by remaining aloof from the meeting.

I thank the Lahoreiites as they did not become part of illegal activity of the opposition which was not only unlawful and irresponsible but illogical in the backdrop of prevailing corona situation, he emphasised. Holding a public meeting is totally illogical as the death rate is increasing due to corona.

The CM announced to complete the development work in his supervision adding that he will visit again to review the completed tasks.

The journalist colony’s problems will be solved on a priority basis as it is my home as well, he said. SACM Firdous Ashiq Awan has been deputed to solve the problems of the journalist colony and she will present a report after taking concrete steps in this regard, the CM said and announced to start phase-II of the journalist colony.