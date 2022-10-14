Takes notice of dumping abandoned corpses on the hospital roof, felicitates rescue 1122 on the completion of 18 years of service, congratulates national cricket team winning tri-series

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has made a big announcement to make five new districts in the province. On the instruction of chairman Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan, the chief minister approved to make of Taunsa Sharif, Murree, Wazirabad, Talagang, and Kot Addu new districts.

The CM said that the promises made to the people have been fulfilled. I announced giving the status of a district to Taunsa in the big public meeting of Kh. Shiraz MNA in 2005; and also announced the making of Talagang a district in a large gathering of Hafiz Ammar Yasir in 2018. Thank God, I approved the making of Taunsa and Talagang as districts now. Similarly, Murree, Wazirabad, and Kot Addu have also been approved to be made into districts and thanks be to Allah Almighty for fulfilling the promises made to the people of Taunsa, Talagang, Murree, Wazirabad, and Kot Addu, he added.

A high-level meeting was held under the chair of CM Parvez Elahi which was also attended by former federal minister Moonis Elahi and former CM Sardar Usman Buzdar. Provincial Ministers Raja Basharat, Mohsin Leghari, Raja Yasir Humayun, members of the assembly of respective areas including Kh. Shiraz Mahmood, Mohammad Khan Leghari, Hafiz Ammar Yasir, Kh. Daud Sulemani, Javed Akhtar Lund, Sardar Saifuddin Khosa, Sardar Muhammad Mohyuddin Khosa, Ahmad Ali Dreshak, Muhammad Ahmad Chatha, Muhammad Shabbir, Latasab Sati, Muhammad Rizwan, Rasikh Elahi, chief secretary, Senior Member Board of Revenue, Principal Secretary to CM Muhammad Khan Bhatti, former principal secretary GM Sikandar and related officials attended the meeting.

While Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has taken notice of throwing abandoned corpses on the roof of Nishtar Hospital Multan and sought a report from the secretary of specialized in healthcare and medical education. He ordered to hold an inquiry and said that strict disciplinary action should be taken against the responsible staff.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi congratulated Rescue 1122 on the completion of 18 years of its service in the province and said that the organization is very close to his heart.

In a statement issued on Friday, the CM noted that Rescue 1122 does not leave the suffering humanity alone in any situation. I am happy that Rescue 1122 is always at the forefront in the service of the suffering humanity, he said. Accidents, earthquakes, floods, epidemics, medical emergencies, fires whatever, rescue 1122 is the first to reach out.

In addition, Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi congratulated the national cricket team for defeating the Kiwis in the final at their home ground. Muhammad Nawaz played the best game to lead Pakistan to victory. Hard work, passion, and determination resulted in victory and the Pakistani team proved this again today, he said. The Pakistani players played the best game through teamwork and won. The victory has boosted the morale of Pakistani players and it is hoped that the series of successes will also continue in the World Cup, he concluded