In a crucial meeting of the National Security Committee, the country’s civil and military leadership has decided to close all trade, Wagah border and airspace with India and said that stopping water will be considered a declaration of war.

A statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office said that a meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) was held under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

According to the statement, the meeting discussed in detail the national security situation and peace and order in the region, especially in the context of the attack in Pahalgam area of ​​Anantnag district of occupied Jammu and Kashmir on April 22, 2025.

According to the statement, the committee expressed deep sorrow and concern over the death of foreign tourists and termed the unilateral steps taken by India on April 23 as unjust, irresponsible and without legal justification for political purposes.

According to the statement, the committee stressed the following points:

Kashmir is an unresolved dispute recognized under several UN resolutions. Pakistan will continue to support the right of the Kashmiri people to self-determination.

India’s state repression, attempts to undermine the state’s sovereignty, and political and demographic changes provoke a natural reaction from the Kashmiri people, which gives rise to cycles of violence.

There has been an increase in systematic state repression against minorities, especially Muslims, in India. The forced passage of the Waqf Act is the latest in this series.

Pakistan condemns all forms of terrorism and is considered a leading country in the world in this regard, which has suffered heavy casualties and financial losses.

Pakistan described India’s attempt to link the attack with Pakistan as frivolous, illogical and baseless.

The Committee deplored the veiled threats made by India in its April 23 statement and said that the international community should pay attention to India’s state-sponsored cross-border killings and blatant violations of international law.

The key decisions of the Committee are as follows:

1. Pakistan strongly rejects India’s announcement to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty and warns that any disruption in the flow of water will be considered a “declaration of war” which will be met with a full response at all levels.

2. In view of India’s irresponsible behavior, Pakistan reserves the right to suspend all bilateral agreements, including the Simla Agreement, until India desists from terrorism, cross-border killings and violations of UN resolutions.

3. The Wagah Border is being closed with immediate effect. Only persons with valid visas will be able to use this route for return till April 30, 2025.

4. All visas issued to Indian nationals under the SAARC Visa Waiver Scheme are cancelled. Only Sikh pilgrims will be exempted from this. Other Indian nationals are directed to leave Pakistan within 48 hours.

5. Defence, Naval and Air Advisers posted at the Indian High Commission have been declared “persona non grata” and directed to leave Pakistan by April 30, 2025.

6. The strength of the Indian High Commission staff has been capped at 30.

7. Pakistan’s airspace is being closed to Indian-owned or Indian-operated airlines with immediate effect.

8. All trade activities with India, even through a third country, are suspended with immediate effect.

The Committee emphasized that Pakistan and its armed forces are fully capable of protecting its sovereignty and territorial integrity and will respond effectively and forcefully to any provocation, as demonstrated in February 2019.